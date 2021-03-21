Homeros Hits Market Capitalization of $27.21 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Homeros coin can now be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Homeros has a market cap of $27.21 million and $4.47 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00051149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00015956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.04 or 0.00641912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00024165 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

