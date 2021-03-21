Ubiq (UBQ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $51,104.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000675 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $16.67 million and $51,104.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,957.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,803.35 or 0.03111492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.32 or 0.00342175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.10 or 0.00912904 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.40 or 0.00407878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.56 or 0.00351218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.71 or 0.00258306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00021063 BTC.

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

