$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Nautilus posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 412.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Nautilus by 451.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLS stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $552.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.72. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

