Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

ADVM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 8,600 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at $187,846.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,042,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,343,000 after purchasing an additional 240,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,627,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,273 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after purchasing an additional 916,800 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. 2,551,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,463. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

