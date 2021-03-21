Brokerages Set iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT at $214.67

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRTC. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,750. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $453,790,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after buying an additional 951,511 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $176,116,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,004,000 after buying an additional 420,419 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $91,506,000.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded up $11.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,678. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.74 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.65 and its 200 day moving average is $211.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

