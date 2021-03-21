Hive Reaches Market Cap of $158.97 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Hive has a market cap of $158.97 million and $21.06 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000692 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001301 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 396,550,293 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

