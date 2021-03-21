TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Up 0.1% This Week

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $299.69 million and approximately $82.71 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00051507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00016198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.76 or 0.00644083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00068805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00024280 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 299,722,440 coins. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

