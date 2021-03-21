Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Glu Mobile reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLUU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,694. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 414.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32. Glu Mobile has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

