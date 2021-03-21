Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) issued its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.79, Fidelity Earnings reports. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 15.81%.

Centrus Energy stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.76. The company had a trading volume of 183,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,075. The company has a market capitalization of $334.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 3.71. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $246,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $847,200. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

