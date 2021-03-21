Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $72.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of WGO traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.45. The company had a trading volume of 865,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,818. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 316.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

