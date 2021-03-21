CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

CEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,938. CEVA has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5,679.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven Christer Nilsson sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,393,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CEVA by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

