Particl Price Reaches $1.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Particl has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $9.73 million and approximately $15,157.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020107 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,781,037 coins and its circulating supply is 9,743,751 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

