$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 425%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 344,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $363,302.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 505,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,646,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,164.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,072.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the period.

IRWD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. 3,482,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,556. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.