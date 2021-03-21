$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 425%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 344,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $363,302.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 505,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,646,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,164.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,072.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the period.

IRWD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. 3,482,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,556. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

