Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will report $130.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.40 million to $131.50 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year sales of $606.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $602.00 million to $616.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $609.75 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $654.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.48 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,172,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $105,552,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,744,000.

MRVI traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.36. 8,430,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,659. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

