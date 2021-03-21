$109.64 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post sales of $109.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.00 million and the highest is $110.00 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $157.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $477.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $472.00 million to $487.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $528.35 million, with estimates ranging from $515.20 million to $548.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWIR. TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

SWIR stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $17.38. 179,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $637.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 762.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,577,000 after buying an additional 2,845,631 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 6.4% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,127,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,217,000 after buying an additional 306,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 16.4% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,004,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,786,000 after acquiring an additional 282,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 42.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 258,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.