Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €19.17 ($22.55).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of GLE traded down €0.64 ($0.75) on Tuesday, hitting €22.17 ($26.08). 8,360,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.95. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a one year high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

