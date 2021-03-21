Nexo (NEXO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.52 Billion

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.72 or 0.00004702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a market cap of $1.52 billion and $9.43 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nexo has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00051730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00016394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.66 or 0.00645097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024215 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

