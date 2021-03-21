Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.81 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 145.7% against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00051730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00016394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.66 or 0.00645097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024215 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

CNN is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

