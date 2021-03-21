Analysts Set Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Target Price at $73.33

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other Shutterstock news, CEO Stan Pavlovsky sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $356,830.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,314.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $2,531,712.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,163. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,990,000 after buying an additional 138,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,526,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,021,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,182,000 after buying an additional 111,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,685,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,857,000 after buying an additional 185,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

SSTK traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $90.67. 364,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,105. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $96.50.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 113.51%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

