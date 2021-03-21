Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.76.

RL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

NYSE RL traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,943. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.94 and its 200 day moving average is $93.53. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.40, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $9,391,262.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,866,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,855 shares of company stock valued at $13,900,467. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

