Zcoin (XZC) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,611.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,797.19 or 0.03119481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.86 or 0.00343435 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $528.45 or 0.00917265 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.04 or 0.00409702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.23 or 0.00354501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.09 or 0.00258791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00021200 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

