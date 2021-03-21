Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $493.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will report $493.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480.00 million and the highest is $506.79 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $392.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.76 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.54. 1,020,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,123. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average is $45.65. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

