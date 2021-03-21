Analysts Anticipate Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.95 Million

Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to report $49.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.40 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $199.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $156.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.27 million to $185.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $993.06 million, with estimates ranging from $936.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGE stock traded down $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $101.72. 270,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -27.34. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

