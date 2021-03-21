Flamingo Trading Up 13.3% Over Last Week (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Flamingo token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $81.10 million and $24.62 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.23 or 0.00460371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00064937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00140646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00057739 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.36 or 0.00714023 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00074253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

