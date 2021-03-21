Vesper Price Hits $49.54 on Major Exchanges (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Vesper has a market cap of $97.13 million and $16.66 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vesper has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vesper coin can now be bought for about $49.54 or 0.00085988 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.23 or 0.00460371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00064937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00140646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00057739 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.36 or 0.00714023 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00074253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,960,684 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

