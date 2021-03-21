Insight Protocol (INX) Price Reaches $0.0074

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $1.35 million and $243,533.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00051804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.87 or 0.00648132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00068881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024255 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

INX is a token. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

