Brokerages Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Target Price at $20.50

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,806,000 after purchasing an additional 728,688 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $826,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 694,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at about $7,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

