Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €4.63 ($5.45).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Ceconomy stock remained flat at $€5.30 ($6.24) during trading hours on Tuesday. 331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 million and a P/E ratio of -14.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €5.59 and a 200 day moving average of €5.06. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

