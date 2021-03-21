Brokerages Set TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) PT at $74.20

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $189,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock worth $1,918,872. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,249,000 after acquiring an additional 96,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,132 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter worth about $28,380,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in TechTarget by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechTarget stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.24. 437,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,335. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.43 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

