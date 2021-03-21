Grin (GRIN) Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Grin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000990 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $38.97 million and approximately $9.72 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,529.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,797.75 or 0.03124935 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.71 or 0.00343670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.36 or 0.00918427 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.53 or 0.00409412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.43 or 0.00355348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.17 or 0.00259301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00021241 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 68,452,200 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

