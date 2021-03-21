Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives $52.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KFY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:KFY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.52. 1,075,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,610. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In other news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $660,827.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,847 shares in the company, valued at $14,268,676.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,651 shares of company stock worth $10,245,256 over the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

