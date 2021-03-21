Syscoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.12 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Syscoin has a market cap of $188.11 million and $8.12 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.43 or 0.00343918 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 608,788,755 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

