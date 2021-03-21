Maker (MKR) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and approximately $93.42 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be purchased for $2,106.16 or 0.03668922 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Maker has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00016223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.32 or 0.00648586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00068923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024308 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

