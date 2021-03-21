Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.73.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Parkland alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30.

Shares of TSE PKI traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$38.63. 988,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,992. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.65. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$20.02 and a twelve month high of C$45.10.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.