Satovsky Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,589 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.4% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,891,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,457,104. The firm has a market cap of $421.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

