Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Several brokerages have commented on WBS. Wedbush boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE WBS traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.09. 1,821,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,083. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.17 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250 over the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

