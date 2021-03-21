Capital International Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital International Ltd. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 46.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 25.9% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 27,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.16.

Shares of HD traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,729,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,183. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.66. The stock has a market cap of $311.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.34 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

