M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,321,000 after purchasing an additional 97,888 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.07. 3,083,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

