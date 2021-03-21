First Foundation Advisors Buys 11,512 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 630,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 338,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 24.2% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 44,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 48,348,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,359,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

