Zacks: Analysts Expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mission Produce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

NASDAQ AVO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,690. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

See Also: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mission Produce (AVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.