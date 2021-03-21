Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to report $3.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.44 million and the highest is $3.70 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $3.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $17.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.33 million to $19.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.96 million, with estimates ranging from $20.27 million to $25.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Intellicheck by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Intellicheck by 567.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Intellicheck by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Intellicheck by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDN traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $9.03. 534,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,352. The company has a market capitalization of $166.24 million, a PE ratio of -225.75 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $15.45.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

