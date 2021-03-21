BioPassport Token (BIOT) Market Cap Hits $118.73 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0540 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $118.73 million and $10.86 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.62 or 0.00459367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00064714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00141443 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00057526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.96 or 0.00707402 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00074715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,199,296,000 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

