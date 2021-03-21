Streamr One Day Volume Reaches $5.83 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $119.83 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00016178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.12 or 0.00648433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00068878 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024301 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,825,679 tokens. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

