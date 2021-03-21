Augur Price Tops $30.60 (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $30.60 or 0.00053321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $336.60 million and approximately $81.74 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Augur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00016178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.12 or 0.00648433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00068878 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024301 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Augur Profile

REP is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.