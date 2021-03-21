Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 30.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $5,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,370,013 shares of company stock valued at $251,640,617 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $191.14. The company had a trading volume of 28,354,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,220,968. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.65 and its 200-day moving average is $156.93. The stock has a market cap of $346.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.21, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $81.09 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

