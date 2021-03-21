ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 23.90.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBN. UBS Group set a CHF 30 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19.40 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC set a CHF 24 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

