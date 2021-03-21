Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 13,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $6.98 on Friday, reaching $2,043.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,054.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1,769.88. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

