HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Tops $0.0164 on Top Exchanges

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded 34% higher against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and $33,363.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00051549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00016006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.96 or 0.00646175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00068908 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024362 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

