Zacks: Analysts Expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.95 Million

Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will post $43.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.40 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $35.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $200.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.33 million to $200.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $275.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $13,797,000.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,045,350 shares of company stock worth $111,138,289 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 37.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 68,096 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,457,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4,334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA traded up $5.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.67. 1,154,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.82 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $128.23.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

