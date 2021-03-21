Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives $150.96 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of PTON stock traded up $5.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,222,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,611. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $171.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.64. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,547.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $6,106,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,448.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $724,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,584 shares of company stock valued at $43,876,550. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 34,982 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $10,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

